Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,407 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $3,284,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 121.1% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.5% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 20.0% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 target price (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.34.

NFLX traded up $8.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $690.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,659,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,949. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $640.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

