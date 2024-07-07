Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 220.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 568.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Blue Bird from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Blue Bird Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ BLBD traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 476,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,055. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.23. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $345.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 154.10% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

