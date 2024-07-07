Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New $989,000 Investment in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in ICU Medical by 6.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 28.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,662,000 after acquiring an additional 71,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 1.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,303,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 12,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,303,429.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,220.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,839 shares of company stock worth $1,546,014 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.80. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $182.62.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $566.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.15 million. Equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

