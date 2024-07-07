Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New $952,000 Investment in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 0.06% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares in the company, valued at $70,066,823.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,919,639 shares in the company, valued at $70,066,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $875,662.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock valued at $186,000,945. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SKWD shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SKWD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.78. 189,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,195. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.97 and a 12-month high of $39.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $264.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

