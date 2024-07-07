Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New $2.21 Million Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,368 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:WDC traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $77.17. 2,313,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $81.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

