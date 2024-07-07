Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $3,086,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after acquiring an additional 436,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,176,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,870,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after acquiring an additional 21,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 322,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,778,000 after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.68. 1,435,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,394. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $345.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.



