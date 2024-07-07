Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Grows Position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned 27.69% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $477,000.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ GGLS traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $12.37. 15,021 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,992. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $21.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.2024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

