Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys New Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,000. Iron Mountain makes up about 1.3% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,787,000 after acquiring an additional 59,381 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after acquiring an additional 48,170 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 462,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $155,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,923,650.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,053 shares of company stock worth $8,272,681 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.60. 1,191,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,577. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.79, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 393.94%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

