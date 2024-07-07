Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 894 ($11.31) to GBX 1,030 ($13.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Vistry Group Stock Performance

About Vistry Group

VTY opened at GBX 1,302 ($16.47) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2,034.38, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.11. Vistry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 630.50 ($7.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,383 ($17.49). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,225.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,112.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing solutions in the United Kingdom. It offers o single family housing model. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

