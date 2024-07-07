Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives $87.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Insider Transactions at Vistra

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, with a total value of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Trading Down 2.6 %

VST opened at $89.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.92. Vistra has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $107.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vistra will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

