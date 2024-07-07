Vertcoin Price Up 3.3% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0587 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and approximately $13,563.53 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,415.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.34 or 0.00558954 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00110624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00035206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.02 or 0.00267699 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00039155 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.01 or 0.00062063 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,765,972 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

