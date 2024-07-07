Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock Position Boosted by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Veritex accounts for 1.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors owned about 0.18% of Veritex worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 363,500.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

VBTX stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. 196,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.67.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $191.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

VBTX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

