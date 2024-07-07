Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $21,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 851.6% during the 1st quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 82,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 73,419 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 166,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 63,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BND stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.40. 4,201,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,060,988. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.19.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.