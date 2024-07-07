Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Bought by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $16,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,480,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,058,000 after purchasing an additional 298,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,642 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,252,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,255,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,686,000 after purchasing an additional 463,172 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,231,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,354. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.