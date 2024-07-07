Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 92,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 37,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Chevron by 9.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 7.1% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 6.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.31. 6,183,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,945,543. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.96. The company has a market cap of $284.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.