Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 3.8% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Home Depot stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.58. 3,437,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,767. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $338.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

