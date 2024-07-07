UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,226 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,083.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,634,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $488.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,498,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $498.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.53. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

