Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.17. 1,659,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,654. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

