UBS Group Lowers Vale (NYSE:VALE) Price Target to $14.50

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.86.

Get Vale alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vale

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.90. Vale has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Vale by 1,422.7% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,175,000 after buying an additional 8,022,188 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 3,952.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,343,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,060 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vale by 49,161.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,440,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,459 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Vale by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,756 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Vale by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,396,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,317 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.