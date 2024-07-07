Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Cut by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 54,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 202,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 955,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,246,000 after acquiring an additional 55,891 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 43,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 278.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,112,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,379,000 after acquiring an additional 818,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $38.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,002,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

