TRON Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $8.99 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. In the last week, TRON has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $8.99 billion and approximately $314.46 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001236 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000641 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000610 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000639 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000644 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.
TRON Profile
TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 87,159,399,547 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling TRON
