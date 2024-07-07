Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) & Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Financial Contrast

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) and Tower One Wireless (OTCMKTS:TOWTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Tower One Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 3.01% 10.88% 8.59% Tower One Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Crexendo and Tower One Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $54.99 million 1.49 -$360,000.00 $0.05 61.20 Tower One Wireless $8.53 million 0.00 -$3.34 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Crexendo has higher revenue and earnings than Tower One Wireless.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Crexendo and Tower One Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tower One Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crexendo currently has a consensus target price of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of Crexendo shares are held by institutional investors. 56.2% of Crexendo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of Tower One Wireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crexendo beats Tower One Wireless on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Software Solutions segment provides a suite of unified communications, collaboration, video conferencing, and contact center solutions. This segment also offers SNAPsolution, an IP-based platform; SNAPaccel, a software-as-a-service based software; subscription maintenance and support services; and professional services, including consulting, technical support, resident engineer, design, and installation services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Tower One Wireless

Tower One Wireless Corp. owns, develops, and operates build-to-suit multitenant communications towers in Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and internationally. It primarily engages in the leasing of space on communications sites to mobile network operators. The company also provides tower-related services, including site acquisition, zoning and permitting, structural analysis, and construction. Tower One Wireless Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia.

