Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

MODG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:MODG opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 767,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,297.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,254.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 114,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Bwcp LP raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 1,540,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,905,000 after purchasing an additional 450,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

