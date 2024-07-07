Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up approximately 1.1% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $21,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.45.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $6.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $432.26. 536,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $432.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.27 and its 200-day moving average is $392.91.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.