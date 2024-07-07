Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 8,333 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE WFC traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,436,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,654,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

