Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,957 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,227 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.84.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.59. 4,076,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,758,209. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $200.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

