Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,059 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 4.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 8.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,264,000 after purchasing an additional 236,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Waste Connections by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,864 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.12 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC raised their target price on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.69.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

