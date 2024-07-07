Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,461 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 753,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,523 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in PayPal by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,243,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,009,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

