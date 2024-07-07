Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up 0.8% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $16,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,800,000 after acquiring an additional 34,077 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 205,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 142,088 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 8,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 421.9% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,011,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,824.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total value of $52,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $774,953. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $274.45. The stock had a trading volume of 592,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,166. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.95 and its 200-day moving average is $243.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $275.08.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

