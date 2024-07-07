Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLM traded up $3.42 on Friday, reaching $536.74. The company had a trading volume of 430,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,415. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $389.90 and a fifty-two week high of $626.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $568.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.22.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $710.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.25.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

