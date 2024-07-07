Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,231. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.97.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

