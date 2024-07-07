Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in CDW by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,421 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CDW by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,901,000 after purchasing an additional 64,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CDW by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,235 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CDW by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 822,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CDW traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.30. The company had a trading volume of 753,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.63. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $180.38 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.