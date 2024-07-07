Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Yum! Brands by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 413,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,341,000 after purchasing an additional 174,990 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $963,332.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,900.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,515 shares of company stock worth $4,620,080 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.12. 1,477,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,756. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

