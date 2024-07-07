Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,577. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.62.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

