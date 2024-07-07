Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,227,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,534,000 after purchasing an additional 139,064 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after acquiring an additional 60,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,942,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE ADM traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.36. 4,111,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,210. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

