Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $33,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 19,036 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.56.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE V traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $270.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,986,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,135,279. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.68 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $494.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

