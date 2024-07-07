Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 794 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6,297.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after acquiring an additional 651,924 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after acquiring an additional 174,981 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,394,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,551,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,404,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LEN traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,572. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.28. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. UBS Group upped their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.69.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

