Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ferguson by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Ferguson Price Performance

NASDAQ:FERG traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,311,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $147.62 and a 52 week high of $224.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.