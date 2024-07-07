Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,210 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $71.06. 6,599,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,155,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $148.48 billion, a PE ratio of 114.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average is $70.09. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

