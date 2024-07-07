Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,107 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.17. 1,659,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,654. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.75.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

