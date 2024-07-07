The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 554,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,271,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.21. 6,509,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,655,382. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $389.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

