The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.64.
MAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Compass Point cut their target price on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 1,460.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 324,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 303,704 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $7,222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Macerich by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,478,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000,000 after purchasing an additional 336,251 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 126,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Macerich by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 579,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 76,888 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE MAC opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.51. Macerich has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $17.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.59%.
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
