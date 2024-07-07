The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Increased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,077,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 487.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,837 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,258,000 after purchasing an additional 999,315 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 21,858.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,027,000 after buying an additional 677,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.89. 896,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,241. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.80. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $105.69 and a twelve month high of $153.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 59.55%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

