The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 3.6% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 234.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Home Depot by 96.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $4,498,000. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $1,391,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HD shares. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $334.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,437,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $338.47 and its 200-day moving average is $352.19. The company has a market capitalization of $331.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

