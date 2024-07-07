Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by STF Management LP

STF Management LP lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.1% of STF Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.43.

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $198.79. 2,888,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,275. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.93 and a 200-day moving average of $176.36. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

