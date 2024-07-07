Terra (LUNA) Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a market capitalization of $291.38 million and $18.04 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 787,103,959 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

