Terra Classic (LUNC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $378.34 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $378.34 million and approximately $17.35 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001262 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000607 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000639 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,465,206,374,808 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
