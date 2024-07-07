Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Tenable were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Tenable by 9.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 24.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth $2,363,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.78. 449,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,304. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.75. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $212,279.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,817,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $102,379.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,494.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $212,279.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,817,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,183 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TENB shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Tenable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

