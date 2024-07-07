TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Acquired by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.69. 1,800,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,078. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $133.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.92. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,400,041.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $2,313,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $5,833,100. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNX. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.78.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

