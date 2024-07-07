Tanager Wealth Management LLP Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,612 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15,896.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,737,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $550,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,079,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total transaction of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $8.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.90. The company had a trading volume of 61,857,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,000,656. The firm has a market cap of $277.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

